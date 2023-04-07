Mumbai: Unending road works irk Ghatkopar residents | Representative Image

Residents of Ghatkopar East, especially those residing near the Odeon cinema, are up in arms against the BMC for digging up roads in their areas and not completing the works in time. The excavation is not only impeding traffic at 90 feet Road, which is an arterial road, but also inconveniencing citizens living at the Vallabhbaug Lane which has a large number residential buildings on either side.

Those staying at the Sudha Park and other buildings are also finding it difficult to access their buildings.

'Civic development works are unavoidable'

Dr. Vipul Joshi, a member of the Garodia Federation of Housing Societies, said, “We face a lot of problems due to this constant digging work. Pedestrians are the worst affected. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses can not take a U-turn at the Vallabhbaug Lane extension. The digging also adds to the air pollution in our area where redevelopment of several buildings is underway.”

Pravin Chheda, ex-BJP corporator, said, “Civic development works are unavoidable. Tenders for different projects are floated together and all the works are expected to be completed pre-monsoon i.e. before May 15.” Before digging any road necessary permissions are taken from the traffic police and other authorities, he added.

Digging work undertaken by BMC's storm Water Department

Sunil Joisher, Vice President of the Garodia Nagar Welfare Association, said, “Road digging is an issue. But another problem is parking cars below the Metro rail site. This is aggravating the traffic situation. The authorities should do something to resolve the issue.”

The digging work has been undertaken by the BMC's Storm Water Department but the project deadline has not been specified. Civic engineers were unavailable for comment.