Mumbai: Undertrials attack cop, for denying them home food

Thane: Two undertrials allegedly attacked a police officer when he did not allow them to have home food during a court hearing in Thane, police said on Monday.

The incident took place last Thursday when sub-inspector Sudhir Wagh (57) and other policemen escorted nine undertrials to a court for hearing in their cases, an official at Thane Nagar police station said.

The two accused, Mahendra Jaiprakash Singh and Imran Hussain Khan, who were facing charges for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, while waiting outside the court room asked the police to allow them to have food brought by their family members.

However, when they were refused permission, the two allegedly hit Wagh, hurled abuses at him and claimed they would escape from the police custody, the official said.

Wagh later filed a complaint based on which the two accused were on Sunday night booked under IPC Sections, includ­ing 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from disch­arge of his duty), he said. —Agencies