Mumbai: Ukrainian national falls to death from 12th floor in Andheri

A day after a landing in India, a 28-year-old Ukrainian national had a fatal fall from the 12th floor of an Andheri-based highrise building early on Wednesday morning.

The foreign national, identified as Ahnesha Dubyna, was staying as a paying guest on a shared basis with three other foreign nationals-- one Ukrainian, one Russian and one from Uzbekistan.

Prima facie, D N Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report suspecting that Dubyna fell off after consuming liquor.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5.15 am, when Dubyna was sitting by the kitchen window, drinking wine and apparently fell off the 12th floor of 14 story Millionaire Heritage building after she lost her balance in an inebriated state.

Police said that other occupants of the rented flat were asleep at the time of the incident.

Dubyna, who had come to India for the first time on November 23, was found lying in a pool of blood by the building's watchman, who was alerted after he heard a loud thud.

Police said that the Ukrainian national had come to the country on a Business Visa. On Tuesday night, Dubyna was drinking wine alone by the kitchen window, from where she accidentally fell to death, the police found two wine bottles lying on the platform.

The watchman immediately alerted the other occupants of the flat and rushed Dubyna to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival.

A senior police official said that they do not suspect any foul play in the incident as two empty bottles of wine were found by the window.

Her body, however, has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death and to check for intoxicants.

Milind Kurde, senior inspector of DN Nagar Nagar station said that they have recorded an ADR in the matter and are investigating the case further.

Police have recorded statements of the flat occupants and the Ukrainian Embassy has been alerted, following which the body will be handed over to them.

Meanwhile, police are yet to record a statement of the flat owner to ascertain Dubyna's background and purpose of visit. Dubyna had come to the Andheri flat via a friend's reference and had no prior connection with the Ukrainian roommate whatsoever, said an official.

