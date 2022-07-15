e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray visits shakha after attack on two Shiv Sainiks

Thackeray also expressed displeasure over refusal by the police to register the complaint by the local Shiv Sainiks against the attackers

Friday, July 15, 2022
Uddhav Thackeray | ANI Photo

Undeterred by exodus, the Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has renewed efforts to rejuvenate the party organisation and increase connect with the Shiv Sainiks. A day after an alleged attack on two Shiv Sainiks in Byculla, Thackeray visited the shakha and talked to the cadre. He also warned the police that the party will not tolerate excesses against the Shiv Sainiks and told them not to interfere in politics which the party is capable of handling.

Thackeray also expressed displeasure over refusal by the police to register the complaint by the local Shiv Sainiks against the attackers. When the shakha pramukh and other Shiv Sainiks brought to his notice that the police have already provided security to those involved in the attack, Thackeray asked the concerned police officer why such a haste. He insisted that the police should immediately take action against those involved in the attack and also provide security cover to the Shiv Sainiks who were attacked.

Thackeray warned that if the police were unable to take action then the Shiv Sainiks were capable of dealing with the situation.

article-image

