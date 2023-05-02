Mumbai: UBT Sena’s ex-mayor Mangesh Satamkar charged in rape case

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman has approached the Antop Hill police alleging that ex-Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Mangesh Satamkar repeatedly raped her with the false promise of marriage. On Tuesday evening, a case was registered against him after recording the victim’s statement.

"Alleged sexual relations"

According to the victim, Satamkar promised to marry her in February 2022 and since then he has been allegedly maintaining sexual relations with her. She further alleged that she once became pregnant and was given an emergency contraceptive tablet to abort the child against her consent.

The victim had first submitted a written complaint to the Wadala TT police but the case was then transferred to Antop Hill police. In her statement, she mentioned that she was raped by Satamkar at three places – the party office, at Sion and at Lonavala.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (2) (N) (physical relations on a promise to marry), 312 (voluntarily causing a woman with child to miscarry), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police they are currently investigating the case but no arrests have been made yet.