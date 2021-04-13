Mumbai: Two years on, WR yet to get OC for Dadar staff quarters

The railways had constructed a 21-storey skyscraper for its employees next to Dadar station. However, since 2019, the Western Railway (WR) has been unable to allot homes in this building, as it’s yet to obtain the occupation certificate. Railway unions claim that the administration has begun allotting homes although they are still waiting for certain permissions.

This 21-storey skyscraper has a capacity to hold 192 tenements and the administration is planning to shift staff whose quarters are in a dilapidated condition. However, over the last two years, this Rs 34 crore building has been struggling to get the No Objection Certificates from various departments of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sources in WR said that, only a few weeks ago, they received the NOC to operate lifts. For a long time, the Fire Department had not given permission, as the approach road to this building was narrow. “We have paid relevant charges for sewerage and are in touch with the civic authorities for necessary clearances. Once all the clearances are through, will we get the OC for this building,” said a WR official.

The construction work of this building began nearly five years ago. By 2019, the skeletal of this tower was ready. It has been built between Dadar and Matunga Road railway stations and has an entrance next to platform 6 of Dadar station. The cost of the construction of this building has risen from Rs 27 crore to Rs 34 crore due to delays.

The administration agreed that they have begun the allotment process at least on paper. The railway unions claim that, at present, work on electrical connection and water connection is underway. “Still, the administration has begun the process of allotment, which is wrong. Until all the permissions and OC have not been obtained, how can railway employees shift there,” questioned a railway union member.

The building is mainly meant for the railway staff residing at Vile Parle and Andheri, where the sixth rail line will be built after demolishing the staff quarter buildings there. This is as part of expanding Rs 918 crore 5-6 rail lines on the Western Railway. Since 2008, there have been issues one after the other that have plagued the construction, whose cost once stood at Rs 430 crore. Its deadline is 2022 by when these two new rail lines are expected to be ready.