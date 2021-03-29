Mumbai: MHADA to construct boundary walls to prevent encroachment on its property

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in a bid to prevent encroachers has decided to build boundary walls.

Vinod Ghosalkar, Chairman of Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB), recently did a site visit at one of its property located in Malad Malvani area and found that the land was encroached and used for party and wedding purposes.

Similarly, several such complaints it has been receiving frequently and as a permanent solution, boundary walls will be constructed. MBRRB is an undertaking of MHADA.

Ghosalkar said, "Apart from providing affordable houses through lottery Scheme, MHADA is also supposed to develop gardens, schools, recreational ground etc therefore several such land parcels have been reserved for these developments. However, due to encroachment the work has been affected. Also, MHADA doesn't have adequate police staff to take action against encroachers further proving as a hurdle."

According to MHADA, it has started tendering process. The Mumbai MHADA board has properties in prime locations of Mumbai such as at Ghatkopar Kanamwar Nagar, Kandivali, Borivali, Malad among a few. Reportedly, the State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had told media that Slum Rehabilitation Authority and MHADA will develop housing for slum developers.

A policy will be made under which Mumbai's coastline which is covered with slums will be developed. Since MHADA will be involved removal of encroachment becomes necessary, asserts an official.