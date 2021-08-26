Mumbai: Two scooter-borne cousins killed in hit-and-run

Two cousins, who were riding a scooter, were killed in a hit-and-run accident on the southbound arm of the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Vile Parle in the early hours of Wednesday. While the Vile Parle police have booked the driver of the unidentified vehicle under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence, they are also scanning the CCTV camera footage of the area.

The police said the accident took place at around 12.15 am on Wednesday, when Aniket Ramakant Rajbhar, 20 and Ganesh Santosh Rajbhar, 18, were on their way back home to Mahakali Shiv Shankar Nagar at New Agripada area in Vakola, Santacruz East, after refuelling their scooter. When they reached Ram Nagar Subway on the WEH, an unidentified tempo allegedly rammed into the scooter, with both the cousins getting crushed under the tempo’s rear tyre.

A senior official said the accused driver did not stop or take the victims to the hospital, but fled. Sources said Aniket was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

“We are checking the CCTV camera footage of the spot to identify the tempo and check if the scooter skidded, which led to the victims’ fall,” said a senior police officer adding that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver and investigation is underway. The accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

