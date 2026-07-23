Mumbai: Two Schoolgirls Reported Missing In Dadar, Safely Traced Hours Later | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Panic gripped Dadar on Tuesday after two schoolgirls, aged seven and 13, were reported missing after school. Both were later traced safely in separate incidents, police said.

The cases coincided with protests over the alleged NEET paper leak at Shivaji Park. However, officials said the were being investigated independently.

In the first case, a seven-year-old resident of The Bombay Vigilance Association’s girls’ shelter in Dadar East went missing on July 21 after leaving Abhinav Primary School in Dadar Hindu Colony. She disappeared in the crowd after classes ended around 3.55pm. Searches at the school, Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya, gymkhana, Hindmata Road and shelter proved unsuccessful.

The Matunga police registered a kidnapping case and traced her through CCTV footage to Pydhonie. She told police she had left on her own because she missed her parents.

Separately, a 13-year-old Class IX student from Sewri went missing after her slipper broke while leaving school with her twin sister. Her family searched nearby areas, relatives’ homes and contacted friends and teachers.

The police registered another kidnapping case. The girl later returned home after learning police were searching for her. According to officials, preliminary inquiries found she had been with friends. Both girls are safe.

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