NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Schedule Expected Soon At mcc.nic.in; Know How Seat Allocation Will Work

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The NEET UG counselling notice and schedule are anticipated to be released shortly by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The All India Quota counselling procedure is open to candidates who passed the NEET UG 2026 exam. The schedule and important dates will be confirmed on the official portal in the next few days.

Admission to MBBS/BDS programs under the All India Quota seats, Institutional Quota, Domicile seats of Central Universities, ESIC-insured persons' wards, and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune are all subject to the NEET UG 2026 counselling procedure.

Rounds of counselling

Three rounds of NEET UG counselling will be held in 2026, and the remaining seats will be filled through spot admission and stray vacancy rounds. Candidates who want to move on to the next stage after each counselling allocation must complete new registrations and submit new selections, which will be taken into account based on seat availability under each category.

After every round, MCC will provide applicants with an updated seat matrix to consult while making selections for the next round.

Qualified candidates

According to the most recent data, 2.91 lakh candidates from the General category qualified, followed by OBC-NCL (5.12 lakh), SC (1.59 lakh), ST (63,716), and Gen-EWS (95,026).

Furthermore, 303 candidates under the PwD category and 3,666 candidates under the PwBD category qualified as well, illustrating the overall distribution of successful candidates throughout reserved categories this year.

The scorecard, which is still required for admission and counselling document verification, can be downloaded by candidates via the official website.