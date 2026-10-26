Mumbai: Two Police Officers Attacked During Traffic Nakabandi; Motorcyclist Allegedly Threatens Constable With Sword, Accused Arrested | AI

Mumbai: Two incidents of attacks on police officers by motorists violating traffic rules were reported in Mumbai during nakabandi operations. In the first incident, a motorcyclist allegedly wielded a sword at a police constable deployed on P D’Mello Road in South Mumbai and tore his uniform after assaulting him. In the second incident, a drugged motorcyclist allegedly rammed his vehicle into a police officer in Bhandup. The police have registered cases of attempt to murder in both incidents and arrested the accused.

Wrong-Way Riders Intercepted

The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police had set up a nakabandi on P D’Mello Road when they spotted two men riding a motorcycle in the wrong direction. The police signalled them to stop. However, as they attempted to proceed without stopping, the officers intercepted the motorcycle.

Akash Kahar, who was riding pillion, allegedly became enraged and pulled out a small sword concealed in his trousers. He allegedly brandished it at Police Constable Sachin Kokare. When Kokare tried to restrain the weapon, Kahar allegedly abused him, tore his uniform and assaulted him.

Other police personnel present at the spot overpowered and detained Kahar. The police said a case had been registered against him under sections pertaining to attempt to murder and obstructing a government servant in the discharge of his duties.

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