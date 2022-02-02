Mumbai: Two people arrested from UP in double murder case of Bhiwandi's senior citizens

The Local crime branch of Thane rural police have arrested two people from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a 83-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife at their residence in Bhiwandi. The police during investigation found the accused were working in a fish pond behind the deceased house. They claimed that they were irritated with regular abuse and taunts from the senior citizens and to take revenge they took an extreme step.

The couple is identified as Jagannath Balu Patil and Satyabhama Patil. They used to reside at Pendaripada area in Akaloli village near Vajreshwari temple in Bhiwandi. On January 22, the couple were found dead with their throat slit with a sharp weapon. The Ganeshpuri police of Thane rural police registered a murder case. The case was further investigated by the local police and local crime branch.

The police started the investigation to find who all from the neighboring area have left the place. "We found two youths working in a fish pond or lake behind the house of the couple were missing. We started searching them and with the help of technical details arrested the two accused from their village in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh," said a police officer.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Shamshullah Khan 25 and Maqsood Khan 22, both based from village bhitavdi, tehsil Uttaraula, District Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. "Shamshullah who was working at the fish pond behind the couple's house claimed that, the senior citizens used to always abuse him for petty reasons and pass taunts. Hence, both of them decided to take revenge. At 5pm they left the job to go to their native lace, pretending that they left the village. But they came late night at the couple's house and asked for water. They old them that there train was delayed. They were only going to kill the man, but as the woman was also present so they decided to kill both. First they suffocated them with a pillow and left" said a police officer.

The police said they returned back when they saw the woman's heart was beating. "So afraid of being caught, they returned back and slit the throat of the couple. Living them in a pool of blood. Both the accused have confessed the crime/ After producing in the court they were handed over to the Ganeshpuri police who are further investigating the matter," added a police officer.

The complete investigation was carried out under the guidance of Vikram Deshmane, the Superintendent of Police of Thane rural police.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:19 PM IST