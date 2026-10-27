Mumbai: Two Passengers Booked For Allegedly Assaulting On-Duty Ticket Checker At CSMT After Refusing To Show Valid Tickets | File Pic

Mumbai: Two passengers have been booked for allegedly assaulting an on-duty ticket checker at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after being asked to produce valid travel tickets.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, October 26, between 6.55 pm and 7 pm near Platforms 5 and 6 of the busy railway terminus.

Ticket Checker Allegedly Assaulted

On October 26, a ticket checker named Jignesh Vasantlal Bhavsar was working at CSMT when he approached a man and a woman and asked them to show their travel tickets.

The male passenger allegedly refused to produce a ticket, claiming that he was a railway employee. Bhavsar then asked him to show his railway identity card or any other valid proof of employment.

However, the man allegedly attempted to flee instead of providing the requested documents.

Woman Also Accused Of Manhandling

When Bhavsar tried to stop the man, the passenger allegedly assaulted him. The woman accompanying the passenger also allegedly abused and manhandled the ticket checker during the confrontation.

The incident prompted the intervention of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and other railway staff present at the station. With their assistance, the two passengers were detained and taken to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at CSMT.

The accused have been identified as Rishikesh Sanjay Pawar (24) and Nikita Rishikesh Pawar (23). Neither of them could produce documents establishing that they were railway employees.

Case Registered Under Railways Act And BNS

The CSMT GRP registered a case against the two under Sections 137, 138 and 145 of the Railways Act, 1989. They were also booked under Sections 132, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/