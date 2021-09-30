Mumbai: Two new members appointed on RERA tribunal

The Maharashtra government has appointed a retired judge and a retired IAS officer as full time members of the Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (MREAT) set up under Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Retired judge SR Jagtap has been appointed as Member, Judicial, and retired IAS officer K Shivaji has been appointed as Member, Technical/Administrative to fill vacancies, the government order issued on Tuesday said.

Jagtap has served as the designated judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and as a special judge in Khed-Rajgurunagar near Pune district. K Shivaji is a 1986-batch Maharashtra cadre officer who served with the Asian Development Bank before his appointment in August 2020 as Secretary Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions with additional charge as Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The two members will join the Tribunal presently headed by former High Court judge Justice (retd) Indira Jain. Set up on October 24, 2019, the three-member tribunal had retired IAS officer SS Sandhu serving as Member, Administrative, and retired judge Sumant Kolhe as Member, Judicial.

After Kolhe completed his term, only one bench consisting of the other two members was functioning. The tribunal adjudicates on the appeals filed against the orders passed by the housing regulator Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:34 AM IST