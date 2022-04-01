Mumbai: Two more ticket-checkers of Central railway crosses one crore mark of fine collection

The Central Railway ticket checking team has finished with top rank in Indian Railway and caught 35.36 laks ticketless/irregular travellers (on daily average of over 9500 passangers) between April 1st 2021 to 31st March 2022 and collected Rs 214.14 crore which is highest among all zonal railways of the country. This is the highest sum (Rs 214.14 crore) collected by any zonal railway in Indian Railway history in one year.

The average earnings per day has been Rs 58.66 lakh though 9687 cases of ticketless/ irregular travelers per day.

"It's possible because 6 ticket checkers of Central Railway crossed the mark of one crore collection, including three of Mumbai Division. Apart from that 12 ticket checkers of CR cross the mark of 75 lakhs (collected fine from ticketless/ irregular travellers) last financial year, " said an officer of CR adding that during March 2022 Central Railway has earned Rs 27.61 crores through 4.26 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage.



Mohammad Shams of the Mumbai division is on top. He detected 15840 ticketless/irregular travelers cases in the last 12 months and collected a fine of Rs 1.25 crore followed by JJ Darbe of Nagpur Division. Darbe detected 13958 cases of ticketless/irregular travelers in 2021-2022 financial year and collected Rs 1.06 crore from those irregular passengers. Abhishek Sinha of Mumbai Division detected 13494 cases of ticketless/irregular travelers and collected fine of Rs 1.04 crore. Dharmendra Kumar, another ticket checker of CR, who works in head quarter detected 13273 cases and collected fine of around 1.04 crore. Dharmendra missed 3rd rank with around Rs 24000.

Similarly KK Patel of the Bhusaval division of CR caught 14078 cases and collected a fine of Rs 1.03 crore. Patel bagged the 5th position. Sunil Nainani of Mumbai Division also crossed the one crore mark. He detected 13796 cases of irregular/ticketless travel and collected fine of Rs 1.02 crore and bag the 6th position.

Apart from that 12 more ticket-checkers of Central Railways crossed the mark of 75 lakh in terms of collecting fine from ticketless travelers. Vinay Ojha of the Bhusaval division is on top of this list. Ojha finished with Rs 96.01 lakhs Ojha detected 12790 cases of irregular/ ticketless travelers.

Besides this Central Railway has detected 57803 cases of passengers exhibiting covid inappropriate behavior and not wearing masks, the penalty realised was Rs 90.65 lakh.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:48 PM IST