Maharashtra: CBI arrests Central Railway's asst div engineer in graft case, recovers cash of Rs 60 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer (South), Central Railway for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a person to clear his bills. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which resulted in recovery of cash of Rs 60.62 lakh and other incriminating documents.

The arrested public servant has been identified as AB Chaturvedi.

According to the CBI, a written complaint was received on Wednesday, from an official of a private company at Wardha alleging demand of undue advantage of Rs 1.80 lakh by Chaturvedi for passing the bills of the complainant's firm. The allegations mentioned in the complaint was verified by the CBI and verification proceedings prima-facie disclosed bribe demand by the accused. It was further alleged that the said accused demanded the bribe at 2% of the total bill of the complainant's firm to the tune of Rs 89.55 lakh pending with him.

A CBI team laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting the bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the complainant. The accused has been booked under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act. He will be produced before the court where his custodial remand will be sought.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:33 PM IST