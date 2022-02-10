Mumbai: Two months after death of man, Trombay Police arrest society member who locked victim in building premises

Almost two months after the death of a 54-year-old man due to heart attack, the Trombay Police have arrested a member of his residential society who had locked the victim inside the society for almost 20 minutes following a brawl over parking. The victim, Khalil Shaikh, who suffered heart attack, died during treatement hours later, said police.

The incident took place on wee hours on December 16, when an argument broke out between Khalil's son, Ishan with the accused Rohit Hiwale, 25 on parking issue. Ishan had parked his scooter at Hiwale's place after the security guard of their housing society Siddhivinayak Co hsg told him that Hiwale would come only in the morning.

Khalil who too came downstairs to resolved the issue felt uneasy after he was reportedly pushed during the argument.

"When I checked my dad he was sounding low and his body was ice cold, sensing something a miss we decided to take him to hospital. However all the four society doors were locked since it was night at and it's keys were in the possesion of Hiwale who took it from security guard and he refused to hand over the keys," said Ishan.

"For almost 20 minutes Hiwale did not give us keys and all this while my father's health was continued to deteriorate, he was also issuing threats on how they would see a doctor," added Ishan.

Finally someone managed to snatched keys from Hiwale, Khalil's family then took to Shatabdi hospital. The doctors treated him however they could not survived him and he died hours later, he suffered a heart attack prior to hospitalisation.

"The doctor said that if Khalil was brought to hospital in time, he could have been survived," said Ishan.

The family was busy in their rituals and could not give statement finally they recorded their statement on Tuesday, said police.

"We have arrested the accused on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, wrongful restrain, voluntarily causing hurt. The accused was produced before the court which granted him police custody of four days," said Rehana Shaikh, senior inspector of Trombay police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:33 PM IST