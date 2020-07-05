Mumbai: Two mishaps at Lower Parel Bridge, one dead 

Two accidents were reported on the Lower Parel Bridge near Phoenix Mall on Sunday. In one incident, a scooterist died after colliding with a BEST bus, while in the other, two people sustained injuries in a car mishap. NM Joshi Marg Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in connection with the biker's death.

According to police, the first accident occurred around 5.30 pm, when two cars coming from opposite directions rammed into each other. The impact of the collision pushed one of the cars to the bridge railing, the police said. While nobody sustained serious injuries, two people were rushed to the hospital for treatment. A case was yet to be lodged at the time of writing.

The second accident occurred at around 7.30 pm, when a scooterist, Shreyas Kuweskar, said to be in his mid-20s, was on the south-bound side of the bridge and his scooter rammed into a BEST bus. While Kuweskar sustained serious head injuries, NM Joshi Police immediately rushed to the spot with an ambulance and took him to the hospital.

Pandit Shankar Thorat, senior inspector of NM Joshi Marg said, Kuweskar, however, died on the way and was declared brought dead by the doctors. The Police have taken the BEST driver into custody and were in the process of registering a First Information Report in the matter, following which the driver is likely to be arrested.