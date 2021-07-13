Mumbai: Two injured in Ulhasnagar as slab collapses

Ulhasnagar: Two people were injured after a slab collapse incident happened in Ulhasnagar. It is the third such incident of slab-collapse reported from the area in the last two months.

According to fire officials from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the Devrishi apartment near Saibaba Mandir, A block, Ulhasnagar camp number 1. "On Tuesday evening at 5:30pm the slab from the living room of the first floor collapsed on the ground floor. The fire brigade along with locals rescued the two who were injured in the incident," said a fire official.

The fire official said the Devrishi building is a ground plus five storey building. The slab from the living room of the first floor falls on the ground floor. The two injured were admitted to a private hospital. Both have suffered fractures and are undergoing treatment.

The officials from UMC said the Devrishi building was developed in 1994-95 and had 27 flats in it. After the collapsed deputy municipal commissioner, Priyanka Rajput, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Ganesh Shimpi, MLA Kumar Ailani and local corporator Meena Aalani came at the spot. The police and fire officials carried out the rescue operation. Also, the Devrishi apartment was not in the dangerous list of UMC.