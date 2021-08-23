Mumbai: Two, including senior citizen, arrested for threatening bizman

The anti-extortion cell of the city crime branch has arrested two men, including a senior citizen, for allegedly extorting money from a businessman. The accused have been identified as Anant Shetty (49) and Hemant Bankar (71). While Shetty was arrested from Karnataka on Thursday, Hemant was held from Worli on Saturday. The duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the crime branch officials, Hemant’s son had duped the complainant by allegedly forging his documents at a Dubai-based bank. When the complainant learnt about this, he confronted Hemant’s son and asked him to return the amount. However, he kept making excuses and dilly-dallied returning the money.

Hemant then contacted Anant and asked him to threaten the businessman so that he can stop asking for the money. Anant, who is said to be a member of the Vijay Shetty gang, called up the businessman and asked him to stop demanding money from Hemant.

The businessman then approached the crime branch who registered a case against the accused.

Based on the complainant, the police tracked down Anant to Karnataka and arrested him from there. Hemant was then arrested from his Worli home.

Both the accused were booked under Sections 387 (extortion) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant provisions. Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for the prime accused, Hemant’s son, who is on the run.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:08 AM IST