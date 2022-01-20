Mumbai: Two, including Nigerian importing heroin of Rs 2.70 crore in consignment of light plywood from Tanzania arrested

The Airport Customs have arrested two persons, including a Nigerian national, in connection with the alleged smuggling of heroin worth Rs 2.70 crore. The sources claimed that the Indian member of the gang had misused the identity details of someone known to him to import the consignment of light plywood, which had heroin concealed in it, from Tanzania. The police suspect that the accused had previously on at least four occasions had misused the identity details of other persons to import contraband from abroad.



According to the sources, specific information was received that a consignment containing contraband had arrived from Tanzania via courier a few days ago and was already out for delivery. "When an Indian national had arrived to pick up the consignment at Vashi, he was apprehended on Tuesday. He had come to receive the consignment on the behest of his Nigerian accomplice. We then in a joint operation with the Navi Mumbai police, apprehended the Nigerian national," said an official.



He added, "The consignment that was seized, was imported under the pretext of getting light plywood from Tanzania. The consignment cleverly concealed heroin weighing 450 grams with market value of Rs 2.70 crores. More importantly, the person on whose name the import was done, was not even aware that a consignment was imported using his documents. People should be very cautious while sharing their personal details with anyone, as a criminal element can misuse such details."



The Customs officials would be interrogating the accused persons to ascertain details about the supplier of contraband and about the clients to whom the contraband was meant to be distributed.



ALSO READ Mumbai: Rajasthan man held with heroin worth Rs 3 crore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 04:30 PM IST