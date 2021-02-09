Mumbai: Two history-sheeters held for attacking watchman with screw driver

The Azad Maidan police arrested two history sheeters for allegedly assaulting a security guard with screw driver and trying to rob a medical store. The accused are identified as Noor Mohammad alias Laddu Karim Shaikh, 40, and Subbayya alias Subhya Rangnath Naidu, 41, while their third accomplice is still at large.

According to the police, Shaikh has 13 cases of theft, assault, house break-in registered against him at different police stations across the city while Naidu has 11 cases including cases under the Arms act registered against him.

The incident took place on February 1, at 5.45 am when when Mohammad Afzal Sail, 25, the watchman of a medical store in Marine Lines had gone to the washroom. When he returned, he saw three unknown persons trying to break open the store's locker. When he started shouting in order to deter them, the two of them turned on him and allegedly hit with a screw driver and escaped.

When Sail checked the nearby stores, he realised that the trio had tried to break them as well. He then alerted the cops. On his complaint an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery (394) and house trespass (452) was registered at the Azad Maidan police station.

With the help of technical analysis and based on information, the detection team of Azad Maidan police arrested Shaikh and Naidu on Monday. They were produced before the court on Monday which remanded them to police custody.