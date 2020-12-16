Mumbai: Two held with mephedrone drug worth Rs 35 lakh in Mira-Bhayander

Thane: Police have arrested two persons and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 35 lakh from their possession in Mira-Bhayander township of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police intercepted the duo, who were on a scooter, near Dahisar toll naka on Monday evening.

Around 350 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 35 lakh was seized from them, police spokesman Tukaram Tatkar said. Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant.