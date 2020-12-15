Mumbai: Cop caught accepting bribe from civic contractor, arrested

Mumbai: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a police sub inspector (PSI) attached with Charkop police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor to help him in a case filed against him.

The name of the arrested accused is Bharat Dhembare and according to the ACB, the contractor was appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for deputing clean-up marshals.

The marshals were presently given the task to fine people who are not wearing masks on account of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The marshals had taken actions against a man at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali. The man’s relatives reached the contractor’s residence on December 11 and had indulged into an argument with him. A scuffle broke out which led to a fight,” said an ACB officer.

“The man who was fined was left bleeding in the incident after which a case was registered against the contractor, his two brothers and other persons for assault,” he said.

The Charkop police arrested the contractor and his two brothers. The police seized three mobile phones from their possession along with a digital video recorder (DVR) to retrieve the CCTV footage from his residence.

“The contractor and his brothers secured a bail after which they approached the Charkop police station to get their phones and DVR. The accused Dhembare was not available at the police station after which the contractor called him on the phone. Dhembare told the contractor that the seized phones will have to be acquired through court,” the officer added.

The contractor then approached a man who was in acquaintance with Dhembare.

“The man contacted Dhembare when the latter told him that the contractor will have to pay Rs 20,000 for the phones and additional Rs 20,000 for not mentioning his father’s name in the FIR. He also demanded a whiskey bottle as a bribe,” said the officer.

The contractor was asked to visit the police station on Monday. He approached ACB and registered a complaint in this regard. The ACB laid a trap in which Dhembare was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The police have also booked the person who played the role of mediator in this regard.