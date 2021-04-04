Mumbai: Two held with illegal liquor in Antop Hill

The Antop Hill police have arrested two men for possession of illegal liquor on Sunday and booked them under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

According to police sources, the arrested duo, identified as Mani Kanda Swami Devendra, 60 and Ravi Javahir Thathera, 29, were found in possession of illegal liqour valued at ₹ 76,340 and also seized taxi no MH 02, BQ 8885 Eco from the them, valued at ₹ 2,00,000.

Police made a total seizure of ₹ 2,76,340 from the accused duo. Both the accused will be produced before a local magistrate court on Monday for remand.