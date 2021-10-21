Mumbai: Two held with 160 grams of mephedrone

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch has arrested two people with possession of 160 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 16 lakh.

The police said the arrested accused have been identified as Abdulla Owais Iqbal Shaikh, 29, a resident of Jogeshwari and Altaf Abdul Rehman Shaikh, 44, a resident of Andheri.

The Bandra unit of ANC were patrolling near Four Bunglow area in Andheri and nabbed Abdulla. During his search the team found 100 grams of mephedrone. "Abdulla revealed that he bought the drugs from Altaf. The police then raided Altaf's house and arrested him with possession of 60 grams of the drug," said a police officer from Bandra ANC.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance act. The police during investigation found the accused Altaf had around 14 cases against him across Mumbai. He had been booked for assault, theft, robbery, rape among others cases earlier.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:11 AM IST