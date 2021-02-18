Mumbai: Two held for stealing ornaments from Charkop jewellery store

Mumbai: Charkop Police arrested two men for allegedly stealing and decamping with gold ornaments valued upto lakhs of rupees from a jewellery store in Kandivali (W) on Wednesday. Police booked the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and were produced before a magistrate court, which remanded them in police custody.

According to police sources, one of the accused, had visited a jewellery store in Charkop on February 4, with the pretext of looking for jewellery in the store, posing as customers. When the jeweller was distracted and was looking for other pieces to show, the accused quickly grabbed the gold jewellery and made a run for it. Police claimed that when the owner realised that the man was running away with the valuables, he tried to chase him, but the accused hopped on a motorcycle and fled the spot with his accomplice.

The jeweller approached Charkop Police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered against unknown persons. During the probe, police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area and identified the accused duo, who were riding a motorcycle without a number plate. Primary probe based on technical evidence revealed that the accused duo had abandoned the motorcycle near Somwar Bazaar and boarded two separate autorickshaws.

Based on these technical evidences, police identified the duo as Malvani residents, and subsequently laid a trap to apprehend them. The duo was accordingly nabbed from Church Road in Malvani, Malad on Wednesday. The duo, identified as Ravi Kumar Ratan Singh, 31 and Shyam Gujjar, 23, of which the former is an employee at a caterer company.

An officer said that they managed to recover stolen ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused and further probe revealed that they stole the motorcycle used in the crime from Kashimira area in Mira Road. Moreover, three other motorcycles were recovered from the accused duo. The accused were history sheeters and had cases lodged against them at Charkop police station.