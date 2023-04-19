Mumbai: Two held for stalking, circulating morphed pictures of YouTuber

Representative Image

The Santacruz police have arrested two persons for allegedly morphing a YouTuber’s photographs and posting them on several social media platforms.

The matter surfaced on October 18 last year, when a 25-year-old YouTuber approached the Santacruz police saying that her fans brought to her notice her obscene morphed photos online. The police began investigating after she lodged a complaint. Checking it for herself, the YouTuber established contact with a man responsible for uploading the photos.

The man, identified as Nandlal Bhadela, 20, sought ransom to delete the visuals. He sent her a Google Pay number demanding a hefty payment. A police official said, “Seeing the matter get serious, she approached us. His number was traced somewhere in Vasai and he was later arrested.” On interrogation, he admitted to the act with an accomplice, Ankur Deb, 19, a resident of Assam. Deb was arrested last week with the assistance of the Assam Police.

A case has been registered against the duo under sections 354 (d)(stalking) and 509 (intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.