Fact Check: MP teen falsely hailed as World Cup-Winning Star as morphed photo goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The viral photograph of Sachin Kushram, holding trophy and wearing a winners' medal of World Junior Kabaddi Championship, revealed to be fake on Tuesday.

On April 11, news spread in the tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh that India had won the World Junior Kabaddi Championship in March, with local Sachin Kushram reportedly part of the winning team.

As per report of NDTV, the news had caused a wave of euphoria in Dindori, with local officials showering praise on Sachin Kushram (19).

Dindori-based cricketer and lawyer named Abhinav Katare stated that " he watched the entire video of the final match but could not find Sachin Kushram anywhere. He also then scanned the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) website but couldn't find anything to establish that Sachin Kushram was representing any of the Indian states. Despite, no player from MP could be found in the entire junior national squad in Iran".

It was an edited picture in which the face of the actual world championship winner team's member Yogesh Dahiya (native of Sonepat-Haryana) was changed to fit in Sachin Kushram's face," Abhinav Katare added.

Later Abhinav filed a complaint regarding this matter, said Dindori district police superintendent Sanjiv Kumar Sinha.

Sachin's father, a government school teacher, has alleged a conspiracy to frame his son, while the Dindori Collector has said that a detailed probe has been initiated for appropriate legal action.