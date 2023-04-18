 Fact Check: MP teen falsely hailed as World Cup-Winning Star as morphed photo goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFact Check: MP teen falsely hailed as World Cup-Winning Star as morphed photo goes viral

Fact Check: MP teen falsely hailed as World Cup-Winning Star as morphed photo goes viral

No player from MP could be found in the entire junior national squad in Iran", said Abhinav Katare

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The viral photograph of Sachin Kushram, holding trophy and wearing a winners' medal of World Junior Kabaddi Championship, revealed to be fake on Tuesday.

On April 11, news spread in the tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh that India had won the World Junior Kabaddi Championship in March, with local Sachin Kushram reportedly part of the winning team.

As per report of NDTV, the news had caused a wave of euphoria in Dindori, with local officials showering praise on Sachin Kushram (19).

Dindori-based cricketer and lawyer named Abhinav Katare stated that " he watched the entire video of the final match but could not find Sachin Kushram anywhere. He also then scanned the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) website but couldn't find anything to establish that Sachin Kushram was representing any of the Indian states. Despite, no player from MP could be found in the entire junior national squad in Iran".

It was an edited picture in which the face of the actual world championship winner team's member Yogesh Dahiya (native of Sonepat-Haryana) was changed to fit in Sachin Kushram's face," Abhinav Katare added.

Later Abhinav filed a complaint regarding this matter, said Dindori district police superintendent Sanjiv Kumar Sinha.

Sachin's father, a government school teacher, has alleged a conspiracy to frame his son, while the Dindori Collector has said that a detailed probe has been initiated for appropriate legal action.

Read Also
World Heritage Day: Delegates from Sri Lanka, Maldives appreciate Bhopal's rich heritage as they...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'No credit till Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM,' Chhindwara paan shop poster goes viral on internet

MP: 'No credit till Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM,' Chhindwara paan shop poster goes viral on internet

On Cam: Jabalpur head constable caught accepting bribe from drug dealer

On Cam: Jabalpur head constable caught accepting bribe from drug dealer

Fact Check: MP teen falsely hailed as World Cup-Winning Star as morphed photo goes viral

Fact Check: MP teen falsely hailed as World Cup-Winning Star as morphed photo goes viral

Caught on Cam: One dead after speeding truck hits car at Gwalior toll plaza, drags it for 100 metres

Caught on Cam: One dead after speeding truck hits car at Gwalior toll plaza, drags it for 100 metres

Madhya Pradesh records 57 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh records 57 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours