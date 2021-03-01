Mumbai: Two held for killing 77-yr-old woman at Worli sea-face bungalow

Three days after a 77-year-old woman was allegedly killed at her bunglow opposite Worli Sea Face, the Worli police have arrested two persons including house help for allegedly killing Vishni Dolwani. The accused are identified as Amarjit Karmaraj Nishad, 22 a house help and his accomplice Abhijit Joria, 22. Dolwani was found dead around midnight on Friday, bound and gagged. Gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh were stolen from their safe which was found open.

The incident came to light at around 12.30 am on Friday when her husband found their room locked from inside, he opened the room with duplicate keys and found her lying unconscious with her legs and hands tied while her mouth was stuffed with cloth. Immediately she was rushed her to nearby hospital where she was declared before admission. Their newly recruited domestic help Nishad was missing since the incident.