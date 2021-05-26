Mumbai: Two held for home delivery of drugs

In its crackdown against drugs peddlers, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested two persons with 11 kilogram of cannabis on Tuesday. The two accused Rushi Mishra, 21 and Shubham Mishra, 23 used to sell ganja to youngsters. As the lockdown is in force in the wake of pandemic, the two used to home deliver the drugs on their bike, said police.

The two were on ANC's radar since a long time and on Tuesday evening during patrolling a team from Bandra ANC unit apprehended the two near Salim compound, Chimat Pada in Marol, Andheri East. During their search 11 kilogram of high quality of ganja worth Rs 2.75 lakh was recovered.

Following the seizure, the two were arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. They will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Both Shubham and Rushi are residents of same area and used to sell the contraband substance mostly to youngsters, added the officials.