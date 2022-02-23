Mumbai: Two held for duping NRI of Rs 3.5 cr with investment scheme in Bandra

A Canada based woman was duped to the tune of ₹3.5 crore by two men, including a wealth advisor employed with a leading private bank, in the name of investing for good hefty returns. The Bandra Police have arrested both accused and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and common intention.

According to police, the complainant, a homemaker and resident of Canada, had come to the city last year. She had then visited a private bank for investing the money, wherein she met one of the accused, Ravu Jagannath, who identified himself as a wealth advisor. During a conversation, Jagannath advised the woman to invest her money for handsome returns in a company known as SK, which was a trusted company according to him.

Believing Jagannath, the woman agreed for making investments after meeting with him and his associate Chandramohan Mehrotra, who was introduced as the director of SK company. In a lure of handsome returns, the Canada-based homemaker invested a total of ₹3.5 crore over the span of a year, said police. The accused duo also gave her bogus receipts for the investments.

A few days ago, the woman came to India and visited the bank to enquire about her investments, only to learn that the bank offered no such investment scheme. "The complainant showed the bogus receipts to the bank manager to be shocked to learn that she was duped by the duo. Having realised she was cheated, the woman approached Bandra Police and lodged a complaint," said a police officer.

Rajesh Devare, senior inspector of Bandra police station said, "The primary probe led us to the private bank, where we sought Jagannath's information and nabbed him after questioning. During his interrogation, he revealed the name of his accomplice, Mehrotra, who too was arrested and booked for the charges."

Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating. They were produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. While a preliminary probe has revealed that Jagannath used the money to settle previous loans, the Bandra police are in the process of recovering the amount and ascertaining if there are any more victims of the same con.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:26 PM IST