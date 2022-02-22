Mumbai: Share trader shoots self with country-made revolver at Bandra (E)

Mumbai: A 25-year-old share trader shot himself in the head with a country-made revolver on Monday morning at his Bandra east residence. The deceased, identified as Mayank Gala, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, took the extreme step in the bedroom while his elder brother was sleeping. Nirmal Nagar Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter and are trying to ascertain from where Gala procured the illegal firearm.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 8am, when Gala’s brother heard a loud sound of firing, only to find Mayank lying in a pool of blood at their first-floor flat in Sai Dham Society. Gala was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

The investigators are yet to ascertain what triggered the act, but suspect it to be the losses incurred in share-trading, which he began in the pandemic-induced lockdown. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Gala was from a middle class family, wherein his father owned a tailoring shop and his brother was employed at a private firm. The family has not raised any suspicion over the incident.

