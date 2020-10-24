Mumbai: Two held for assaulting traffic constable at Kalbadevi

According to police, the accused duo identified Sadvika Tiwari, 30 and Mohinuddin Khan, 26, residents of Masjid Bunder and Bhendi Bazaar respectively, accused the policeman, constable Eknath Parthe, of abusing and using foul language despite addressing them as 'Sir' and 'Madam'. When the policeman intercepted them for not wearing a helmet and a mask, the duo hurled abuses and assaulted him.

The duo accused the constable of using vulgar language, following which the woman, Sadvika Tiwari, can be seen hitting and slapping the constable, telling him that he may be a policeman, he had no right to hurl abuses. Meanwhile, another person confronted the cop while filming a video of the incident.

After this incident, police officials from LT Marg police station reached the spot, who too were attempted tone assaulted. The duo was, however, arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault on a personnel deterring from his duty.