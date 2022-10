Photo: File

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials in two separate cases on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to smuggle 3 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 1.63 crores.

According to the Customs officials, in both cases, the passengers, including a woman (both Indian nationals), had arrived from Dubai. During the examination, both passengers were checked.

Their examination revealed that they had concealed gold in the wax form in their undergarments, following which they were arrested.