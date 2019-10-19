Mumbai: Two foreigner ladies rescued from prostitution racket

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested an employee of a well-know bank for running an international prostitution racket. The arrested accused has been identified as Nadim Nasir Khan, 26. During the operation, crime branch also rescued two Uzbekistan women.

The crime branch unit 7 received a tip-off about Khan, a bank employee, running a prostitution racket. During their investigation, they learnt that he promised customers to provide foreign nationals.

The crime branch team then made a dummy customer and arranged a meeting with Khan. During the meeting, Khan assured them to provide foreign nationals at their chosen location. After the discussion, the dummy customer gave him an advance and left.

As discussed, Khan sent two foreign national to Residential hotel in Malad on Thursday where the crime branch team was waiting. When the women arrived, they were rescued by the team and they took Khan into custody.

The women told the officer that they were from Uzbekistan and came as a tourist, but Khan lured them into the illegal act by promising a significant amount of money.

After the interrogation, Khan was arrested under the Indian Penal Code section of importing girl from a foreign country (366,B) and under the sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). He was produced in the court on Friday, which remanded him in police custody.