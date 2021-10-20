Mumbai: Two fled with 300 kg bronze statue from Imperial Grand Palace hotel, held

The Aarey police have arrested two youths for allegedly stealing a 300-kilogram bronze statute from the hotel Imperial Grand Palace at Royal Palms in Goregaon.

The theft of a foreign-made artifact worth ₹ 7 lakh was reported last week, and soon the Aarey police zeroed in on the two persons namely Ismail Salim Shaik (29), and Jalal Shaikh (19).

After stealing the statue, both the accused cut it into pieces to make it easy to sell, however, before they could sell it, they were nabbed by the police and recovered all the 10 pieces of the artifact.

After stealing, the accused dragged the statue for a few meters. The police followed in their footsteps and based on the information, nabbed the two accused. Both are residents of the adjoining Filter Pada area, said police.

