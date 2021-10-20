e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,825 new cases, 21 deaths, 2,879 recoveries
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:22 PM IST

Mumbai: Two fled with 300 kg bronze statue from Imperial Grand Palace hotel, held

Both are residents of the adjoining Filter Pada area, said police
Sachin Gaad
Photo: File Image

Photo: File Image

Advertisement

The Aarey police have arrested two youths for allegedly stealing a 300-kilogram bronze statute from the hotel Imperial Grand Palace at Royal Palms in Goregaon.

The theft of a foreign-made artifact worth ₹ 7 lakh was reported last week, and soon the Aarey police zeroed in on the two persons namely Ismail Salim Shaik (29), and Jalal Shaikh (19).

After stealing the statue, both the accused cut it into pieces to make it easy to sell, however, before they could sell it, they were nabbed by the police and recovered all the 10 pieces of the artifact.

After stealing, the accused dragged the statue for a few meters. The police followed in their footsteps and based on the information, nabbed the two accused. Both are residents of the adjoining Filter Pada area, said police.

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: Ulwe resident duped of Rs 1.95 lakh while buying old bed online

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal