Mumbai: Two feet rare snake rescued in Andheri

Mumbai: A two-feet-long rare snake, identified as Whitaker's sand boa, was rescued on Monday afternoon by wildlife rescuers and volunteers of Mumbai based NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW). After a medical examination, the animal was found to be fit for release in the wild.

However, the forest department will keep it under observation for the next 24 hours before releasing it, informed Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW.

While responding to a distress call on Monday, Sahil Vichare, a volunteer of RAWW rescued Whitaker's boa from the Sundar Nagar area, near Mahakali Caves in Andheri East.

The reptile is found in the Western Ghats and is uncommon in Mumbai city. However, it has been spotted a few times earlier. Before this, the species was rescued in 2015 from Nagpada in South Mumbai.

"The snake has the features of both Common Sand Boa and Red Sand Boa with its body and scale patterns. The reptile has been medically examined so that it can be released back to its natural habitat in coordination with the Forest Department," said Sharma.

India is home to three species of sand boas, the Common Sand Boa, Red Sand Boa and the Whitaker’s Boa. A red sand boa lives between 15-18 years in the wild, while there are reports of the sand boas living for about 25-30 years in captivity. Adults grow up to an average size of 3 feet in length reaching a maximum of 4 feet, Normally an adult fully grown snake attains an approximate bodyweight of 1.8 kilograms in the wild.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:09 PM IST