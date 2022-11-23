Mumbai: Two days in a row, city temp hovers at 17 degrees

Mumbai: The city has been witnessing rather nippy mornings two days in a row. On Tuesday morning as well, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum temperature will remain between 19 and 20 degrees for the next two days. According to the IMD, the drop is due to northerly winds carrying the chill and dryness.

According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, a gradual drop in minimum temperature could be witnessed in the next two days in central India, including Maharashtra. While parts of north Madhya Maharashtra could have a minimum temperature of 12-14 degrees, the rest of the state is likely to witness a temperature of around 16-18 degrees, with Mumbai experiencing a minimum temperature of around 20 degrees.

On Tuesday, Mumbai experienced a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 58%.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 180, while the concentrations of particulate matter (PM 2.5) and PM 10 pollutants were 84 and 145, respectively.

