Mumbai: Two children killed in road accident

Mumbai: Two children were killed and their parents injured when a speeding vehicle hit their auto-rickshaw in suburban Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening at Borivali (East) when one Pravendra Kumar Gupta (35) was driving his auto-rickshaw in which his wife and two children were travelling, an official said.

As the auto-rickshaw was approaching a flyover, a speeding heavy vehicle crashed into the three-wheeler, killing Gupta's son and daughter, he said.

The couple was injured in the accident, the official said.

The heavy vehicle's driver has been arrested, he said, adding an FIR has been registered at the Dahisar police station in connection with the accident.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:30 PM IST