Mumbai: Two builders booked for cheating homebuyer, 1 held

Nagpada police have booked two builders for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman on the pretext of giving her possession of a flat in a high-rise building in Nagpada. One of them has been arrested and another is absconding.

According to the police, Shabnum Samsi, wanted to buy an apartment in a Sky High building in Nagpada. She paid 4 lakh to two builders Abdul Khan and Jafar Siddhiquie, both aged 41. However, when she did not get ownership of the apartment or the refund, she realized that she had been looted and decided to register a complaint.

The builders have been duping potential home buyers by offering apartments in Sky High, Kubra, Ajmal Heights and various other projects. The accused duo has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“It was difficult for the police to find out the accused as they had changed their identities, and were cautiously using their mobile phones and social media sites to avoid getting caught,” said the police.

