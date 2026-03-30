Mumbai: Two Brothers Run Extortion Racket, Allegedly Threaten Shopkeepers For 'Hafta' In Trombay - WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: Fear Grips Residence Of Trombay As Two Brothers Allegedly Threaten Shopkeepers For 'Hafta' - WATCH VIDEO | NextMinute News

Mumbai: A sense of fear and unease has gripped Maharashtra Nagar in Trombay, where local traders and residents allege that two brothers are running an organised extortion racket, openly demanding weekly payments and resorting to violence against those who refuse.

A CCTV footage dated March 26 surfaced online, allegedly showing one of the accused approaching a shopkeeper and confronting him over payment. The visuals, shared by NextMinute News, capture the accused purportedly threatening the shopkeeper and hurling abuses when he refused to comply. The incident appears to have caused panic not only for the shopkeeper but also among others present in the vicinity, many of whom are seen keeping their distance during the confrontation.

Mumbai: Traders and residents in Maharashtra Nagar, Trombay, are living in fear due to alleged rampant extortion and intimidation by two brothers who are reportedly running a protection racket in the area.According to local shopkeepers, Karan Parkhe (25) and Mittu Parkhe (22)… pic.twitter.com/W4SQMzuzpw — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) March 30, 2026

According to a report by NDTV Marathi, the accused, identified as Karan Parkhe (25) and Mittu Parkhe (22), have been regularly collecting “hafta” from small businesses. Traders claim that non-compliance often leads to intimidation, physical assault, and in some cases, threats using sharp weapons, including swords.

The duo has created an atmosphere of fear, targeting not only shop owners but also passersby and residents. Locals allege that the brothers operate with impunity, moving freely in the locality and issuing threats in broad daylight.

Despite complaints reportedly being lodged with the police, there has been no official confirmation of any arrests or action taken against the accused so far, raising concerns among locals over enforcement and safety in the area.

The incident has once again spotlighted concerns over safety in certain pockets of the city, with citizens urging the police to take swift and strict action to curb such activities and restore a sense of security in the neighbourhood.

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