Mumbai: Two brothers arrested for killing 19-yr-old boy

Mumbai: Vakola police on Sunday arrested two brothers for allegedly killing a 19-year-old boy. After the killing, brothers have told the police that the deceased is trying to enter their house with the intention of theft, police said they have registered a case of murder under the section 302 of Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the incident came to light in the wee hours on Sunday, when a passerby reported about a man lying in a pool of blood near Bhut Wala Chawl in the Mahatma Phule Nagar in Kalina. Police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

During the investigation police identified the youth as Mohammad Sahil Shah a resident of the same locality. With the help of local informants, police identified the accused as Gautam Muneshwar,35 and Kshitij, 24 and picked them up from the area.

According to the police, the deceased and the duo were drinking together since Saturday night at their place. Police suspect that a scuffle might have broke out between them over some reason, after which they stabbed him with a sharp weapon in to his neck, when they saw him bleeding profusely they got panic and dumped him on the road. To stop bleeding duo even applied a turmeric powder on the wound.

During the interrogation the duo cooked up a different story, they said he deceased had come to their house with the intention of theft, but they caught him red handed and bashed him when he attacked them, during this the deceased received injuries and died. Looking at the blood they both got panicked and threw his on the road, they claimed.

While confirming the incident senior inspector of Vakola Police station Kailash Awhad said," We have registered a case of murder and arrested two men". The accused will be produced before the court on Monday.