Mumbai: Two arrested for possessions of illegal weapons in Govandi

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two persons for alleged possession of three pistols and 14 cartridges in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police station where the case is registered, they had received a tip-off that said a transaction of illegal weapons will be happening on Tuesday, July 22. The police, accordingly, laid a trap around Rafiq Nagar in the Shivaji Nagar area.

“We saw two men behaving suspiciously while standing at the same spot. When we approached them, they behaved indifferently but their identification was the same as the tip-off we had got,” said an official from the police station.

While frisking them, the police found that they both had illegal weapons in their possession, inside a bag they were carrying.

The two accused, identified as Haqiullah Khan (33), an auto-rickshaw driver, and Arif Sayyed (34) who owns a garment shop are both based out in Dharavi. While Khan had 2 country-made pistols and 12 cartridges, Sayyed had 2 cartridges in their possession. As per the police, Khan was to sell Sayyed and both had arrived at the spot for the transaction while they were held.

It is known to the police that the duo has been involved in this business for a long time.

According to the official, Khan may be getting his weapons from Uttar Pradesh and they are trying to find out his business partners. “We are suspecting that both must have previously bought or sold such weapons to others in the city or otherwise. We are investigating to find out their previous buyers and suppliers,” said the official.

The duo has been arrested and charged under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act 1959 and other relevant sections.