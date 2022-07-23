e-Paper Get App

Mumbai police arrests chef of 3-star hotel in Andheri; stabbed waiter to death

The accused, Zungarsingh Negi, 36, chef at the Residency Hotel, was on night shift on Thursday with victim, Jagdish Jalal, 42, a waiter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Mumbai police arrests chef of 3-star hotel in Andheri; stabbed waiter to death | Pixabay

The MIDC police on Friday arrested a chef with a three-star hotel in Andheri for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death over a petty argument.

In the early hours of Friday, they had an argument over division of responsibilities, following which Negi allegedly lost his temper and stabbed Jalal with a kitchen knife.

