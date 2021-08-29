Mumbai: Two arrested for cheating friend of Rs 70,000

The Deonar police arrested two people for taking away the debit card of their friend and withdrawing Rs 70,000 from his account. The accused have been identified as Ashitosh Rajendra Pise, 21, and Umer Firoz Sayed, 20, both residents of Govandi.

The complainant is a college student and does a part time job. In his complaint to the police, he said, on August 12, he received a message around 1:30am about Rs 20,000 being withdrawn from his account. "The next day he visited the bank to find a total of Rs 70,000 being debited from his account. Rs 50,000 was debited from his account on August 6. He then approached the police and registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act," said a police officer from Deonar police station.

The police said the complainant doubted his friends Ashitosh and Umer. "Accordingly, both of them were detained and questioned over the cash. The debit card was found with Ashitosh. All three are friends and regularly visit each other. On one occasion, they took the debit card from his bag. Later, as per the requirement, they withdrew the cash. They claimed that they purchased gold and gave some cash to a friend Sunny. We are in search of Sunny who has the cash," said a police officer from Deonar police station.

S Agawane, senior police inspector, Deonar police station, confirmed about the arrest of the two accused."All of them are friends and used to regularly visit each other. They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till August 31," added Agawane.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:17 PM IST