Mumbai: Tushar Gandhi Detained for Nearly 10 Hours Ahead of Protest at August Kranti Maidan | VIDEO

Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was detained by Mumbai Police ahead of a proposed demonstration at August Kranti Maidan and released at around 7.30 pm | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: Mumbai Police detained activist Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, near National College in Bandra at 9.30 am on Saturday, ahead of a proposed demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He remained in police custody for nearly 10 hours.

Gandhi questions police action

After his detention, Gandhi recorded a video in which he said, “The police detained me in Bandra but did not take me to the Bandra or Santacruz police stations. Instead, they took me to the DN Nagar police station. A change of power is bound to happen one day. Zindabad.”

चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने जा रहे महात्मा गांधी के परपोते तुषार गांधी भी गिरफ्तार बोले- ये गुलामी की निशानी है, एक दिन इनका भी हिसाब होगा ! https://t.co/EqhXHvwmof — Bolta Hindustan (@BoltaHindustan) October 10, 2026

At around 4.30 pm, the police told him that they took Gandhi for a medical examination. However, he was taken to the DN Nagar police station.

Speaking to FPJ, Gandhi said, “The government is scared, and hence, activists and protesters were detained using police force. My daughter was also detained and taken to the Dongri police station. The police have taken action under pressure.” He added that after his release, the police dropped him off at his residence.

Activists shifted between police stations

Activist Feeroz Mithiborwala was also taken into custody from his residence and shifted to the MIDC police station.

Before Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab reached the DN Nagar police station, the police shifted Gandhi to the Borivali police station.

Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers gathered outside the police station and raised slogans against the government. Thackeray also spoke to Gandhi over the phone. The police released Gandhi at around 7.30 pm.

Police cite law and order concerns

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police detained several activists across the city, including Gandhi near National College in Bandra and actor Imran Khan near August Kranti Maidan, preventing them from staging protests at the ground.

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The authorities maintained that August Kranti Maidan is not a designated protest site, citing a Bombay High Court order. The police said the preventive action was taken to maintain law and order.

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