Mumbai Police Step Up Security At Dadar's Shivaji Park In View Of CJP's Delhi Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar| VIDEO |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police stepped up security at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Saturday amid a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A video shared on X showed several police personnel deployed at Shivaji Park. The deployment reportedly aimed to prevent any protest by CJP members at the site.

#Mumbai: Mumbai Police Step Up Security At Shivaji Park In Dadar In View Of Protest In Delhi Reported by @meghakuchik1 #MumbaiNews #CJPProtest #DelhiProtest https://t.co/hosrJ6Kmzg — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 10, 2026

CJP leaders reportedly detained at Delhi airport

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka were reportedly detained by Delhi Police after arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport while travelling to attend the protest.

In a video reportedly taken from Dipke's Instagram Live broadcast, Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, can be seen approaching him inside an aircraft.

“Delhi Police have entered the flight and are trying to arrest us,” Dipke is heard saying in the clip.

CJP condemns reported detentions

In a statement, the CJP condemned the reported detentions as authoritarian and alleged that the police action had been planned to prevent its leaders from reaching Jantar Mantar.

The outfit also alleged that the action violated the leaders' freedom of movement and demanded their immediate release.

Even reports claimed that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had also been detained before reaching Jantar Mantar.

VIDEO | Delhi Police on high alert ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Intensive checking of vehicles entering Delhi from Uttar Pradesh underway at Loni Gol Chakkar and Apsara Border. #DelhiNews #DelhiPolice (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/roPuXjI3Ov — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026

Preventive detentions reported across Delhi

According to reports, Delhi Police carried out preventive detentions across the national capital's 15 police districts ahead of the proposed demonstration.

Around 30 to 40 people described in the reports as having criminal records were reportedly detained as part of measures to maintain law and order.

Security was also tightened around Jantar Mantar.

Metro closures and train cancellations reported

Reports claimed that entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, had been closed.

Separately, reports claimed that more than 250 trains arriving from other states, along with local train services scheduled to reach New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, had been cancelled.

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