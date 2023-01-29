Mumbai: Trying for parcel's early delivery, man loses ₹ 49,000 | Representative Image

A 29-year-old man lost Rs49,500 while trying to get a speedy delivery of a bluetooth device which he had ordered online for Rs1,149. The fraudster conned him saying that his parcel is stuck in transit and he needs to pay Rs5 on a (phishing) link if he wishes early delivery.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, the complainant is a resident of Ambernath in Thane. On Jan 20, he had ordered a bluetooth device through an e-shopping portal. Two days later, he received a phone call from a person who informed him that his parcel is stuck in transit.

The fraudster tricked the complainant into paying Rs5 through the phishing link by saying that if he didn't make the nominal payment his parcel would be delayed by another 45 days. The con then shared a link through a text message and the man made the transfer.

Next day, he got his parcel but also received two transaction alert messages of Rs49,000 and Rs500 being deducted from his bank. He immediately contacted the bank and got his bank account frozen. The complainant was then informed by the bank that the beneficiary account holders of the fraudulent transactions are from Panipat and Patna, the police said.

Based on his complaint, a case has been filed under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

