 Mumbai: 'Trusted' Employee Who Went To Collect Money Absconds With ₹10 Lakh, FIR Registered
Mumbai: 'Trusted' Employee Who Went To Collect Money Absconds With ₹10 Lakh, FIR Registered

Despite having been an employee for a decade and enjoying the owner's confidence, Dubey absconded after collecting Rs 10.57 lakh from four to five people.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Azad Maidan police have filed a FIR against a trusted employee who failed to deliver collected funds to the business owner. The accused, identified as Mukesh Kumar Dubey, was entrusted with the task of collecting money from various individuals in Masjid Bandar. Despite having been an employee for a decade and enjoying the owner's confidence, Dubey absconded after collecting Rs 10.57 lakh from four to five people.

The complainant, Vijay Kotecha, who runs a wholesale business in cosmetic products, grew suspicious when Dubey did not return within a reasonable time frame.

Owner Sends Workers To Search Dubey

Upon contacting the individuals from whom the money was collected, Kotecha learned that Dubey had vanished with the funds. Subsequently, Kotecha dispatched his employees to search for Dubey, but their efforts proved futile as the accused remained untraceable.

Case Registered After Complaint

Realizing that the employee had betrayed his trust and absconded with a substantial sum, Kotecha reported the incident to the Azad Maidan police station. The FIR was lodged against Mukesh Kumar Dubey, marking the initiation of legal proceedings to address the alleged embezzlement of funds.

